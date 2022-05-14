Donervon Daniels desperate for Walsall promotion

Donervon Daniels

Centre-half Daniels has spent most of his career at the level above and even won the title with Wigan Athletic in 2015/16.

Now 28, he is not happy to just be comfortable in League Two with the Saddlers.

The ambitious defender said: "I'm 28 now and stereotypically, you could say it's where a defender really starts to understand the game more.

"I'd agree with that, from a personal point of view.

"The ambition is to be within this squad and get back to League One, and then push on again.

"I didn't sign for the security of a two-year contract or financial riches. It was the ambition of the project."

As well as starring for Wigan, Daniels has also played for Tranmere Rovers, Gillingham, Rochdale, Blackpool, Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra in the third tier.

He added: "I've done it every different way. I've signed with clubs because of the status of the club, or the finances they provided, but this is a mixture of all of it, to be totally honest.