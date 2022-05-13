Walsall boss Michael Flynn: Pre-season is all mapped out

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

Flynn is working on overhauling the Saddlers squad as he looks to get them competing at the right end of League Two next season.

On if pre-season is sorted and the new-look group could be heading away, he said: “A trip away; everybody would like one.

“It’s for the bonding reasons as we’re going to have a big turnover of players, because it’s needed and I don’t want to be down in the bottom half of the table.

“The games are all pencilled in. Every game is sorted. We’ve got our fixture list done.

“It’s going to be good. We’ve probably got one or two more games than I usually would have, but it gives me a chance to see more of the new players when they’re in and try formations.