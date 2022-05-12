Donervon Daniels hopes to thrive under change of style at Walsall

Donervon Daniels

Daniels, who recently signed a new two-year contract, is keen to play out from the back and looks set to tap into that after discussions with Flynn.

The 28-year-old centre-half said on the Saddlers’ philosophy: “The gaffer wants to play passing football next season, and I feel that will suit us and the players he wants to bring in.

“For me, it’s a style I grew up on at Albion.

“We played out from the back and they mould you to pass the ball.

“Every club I’ve been at, the successful clubs have wanted to play the right way – Wigan, Crewe.

“I’ve had a good upbringing and have experience of doing that, so if I had to pick my preferred style of play, it would be that.

“You also need that support network – I’m not saying it has been the case – because you don’t want to be the only person looking to pass it, as you can’t pass it to yourself.

“Getting it right in terms of personnel and organising the way you want to play is vitally important.

“It’s definitely something I’m looking forward to.”

Walsall are revamping the squad this summer and Daniels is set to have a prominent role.

He has impressed since joining from Crewe in January and built up a good relationship with the fans – his new contract being received very positively.

“It was a really good response, and since I’ve come in, the fans have taken to me well,” added Daniels.

“I guess that’s part and parcel with the performances I’ve put in.

“No matter what you’ve done in the past, you have to constantly earn the respect of peers and supporters – and critics in certain aspects.

“For me, it’s always been ‘get your head down and do the business’.

“I’ve been playing long enough now to know performances and results won’t always come, but you have to stay the course.

“I feel like I’ve done that, and I’m really happy to stay.