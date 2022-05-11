Notification Settings

Shot-stopper Jack Rose confirms Walsall departure

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Goalkeeper Jack Rose has confirmed he is leaving Walsall upon the end of his contract.

Jack Rose

Saddlers chief Michael Flynn has been informing players of their futures in recent days, and 27-year-old Rose will not be sticking around for next season.

The shot-stopper from Solihull posted on Twitter: "My time @WFCOfficial has come to an end just wanted to thank the fans for always supporting me and I wish you all the best for the future… I’m sure soon enough you’ll get back up there."

Rose had spent the last three seasons with Walsall – the first of those on loan from Southampton – and made a total of 31 appearances.

The 2021/22 campaign saw him play seven times while Carl Rushworth, who picked up both players' player and fans' young player of the season, was first choice as he shone on loan from Brighton.

Rose is a product of Albion's academy and has also featured for Accrington Stanley and Crawley Town in the Football League.

Walsall's full retained list is expected to be announced shortly.

