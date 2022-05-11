Notification Settings

Former Walsall man Paul Merson holds talk to help Smile for Joel fund

By Russell Youll

Ex-Villa and Walsall star Paul Merson will be back in the Midlands for an evening of stories from his high-profile career.

Paul Merson
Paul Merson

The current Sky Sports pundit and former England international will be at the Copthorne Hotel in Brierley Hill on Thursday, June 9.

Merson, who spent four years at Villa before serving as a player and manager at Walsall, will be joined by comedian Billy Flywheel for a fun event, organised by Route 39.

Guests will be treated to a three-course meal while raffles and auctions will take place, with funds being raised for Smile For Joel and Sporting Minds UK. Individual tickets cost £50 while there are also group offers.

Route 39 also host a charity golf day at Penn Golf Club on Wednesday, July 13, in aid of Acorns and Smile For Joel. Teams of four can take part for £300. To book either event, call 01902 244220.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

