Former Walsall man Paul Merson holds talk to help Smile for Joel fund

Paul Merson

The current Sky Sports pundit and former England international will be at the Copthorne Hotel in Brierley Hill on Thursday, June 9.

Merson, who spent four years at Villa before serving as a player and manager at Walsall, will be joined by comedian Billy Flywheel for a fun event, organised by Route 39.

Guests will be treated to a three-course meal while raffles and auctions will take place, with funds being raised for Smile For Joel and Sporting Minds UK. Individual tickets cost £50 while there are also group offers.