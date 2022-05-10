Liam Kinsella hails Walsall faithful after award

Walsall FC player of the season Liam Kinsella

All-action midfielder Kinsella received the gong again as part of the club's 2021/22 awards – Carl Rushworth the other headline winner having come away with both players' player and young player.

Kinsella has been with the Saddlers since the age of eight, and the 26-year-old said on the honour: "It's a very proud moment for me to receive it again. I'm really happy with that.

"I have a really good relationship with the fans.

"All you've got to do is go out there and give 100 per cent, and they'll back you. They get right behind you.

"If they see you working hard and giving 100 per cent, they'll back anyone who wears the shirt.

"That's all you can do as a player and all you should do, playing professional football.

"They've been brilliant all season, and hopefully we can give them something to shout about next season."

Other awards handed out by Walsall saw Brendan Kiernan named community player of the season while Jack Shaw got apprentice of the season.

Kinsella was delighted to have been recognised having struggled with injury earlier in the campaign.

"It's been a tough season as I've had a few injuries," he added.