Walsall 0 Swindon Town 3 - Player ratings

Jack Earing

CARL RUSHWORTH

Nothing he could have done about Swindon’s three goals. Went the right way for the penalty, but Payne placed it perfectly into the bottom corner.

No errors 6

HAYDEN WHITE

All of the Walsall defenders were guilty of backing off too much. White donned the armband but struggled to make his presence felt in an attacking sense.

Quiet 5

DONERVON DANIELS

Looked tidy on a few occasions but also gave the Swindon attackers too much space. Daniels conceded the penalty as he mistimed a sliding tackle on McKirdy.

Penalty 5

MANNY MONTHE

Like Daniels, Monthe picked up a yellow card. Gave away a couple of silly fouls and was not great on the ball.

Fouls 5

REECE DEVINE

Was skipped past too easily by Egbo in the build-up to Swindon’s opener. Devine signed off with a poor performance and was replaced by Perry on the hour mark.

Poor 4

JACK EARING

Played at the base of a midfield diamond in the first half and did not really stamp his mark. Get the sense he would like a run further forward again next season.

Uninvolved 5

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Showed flashes of quality and had a free-kick sail narrowly wide. On the whole, though, he was also quiet.

Flashes 5

TYRESE SHADE

Looked a bit better in the second half once he was out wide. Had a first-half shot fly wide but faded in and out of it.

Faded 5

LIAM KINSELLA

Was crowned supporters’ player of the season before the game, and Kinsella showed why yet again. His effort can never be questioned and he could emerge from this one with his head held high, having won several tackles.

Passion 7

GEORGE MILLER

Put himself about and had a few shots but did not look like scoring. Still, he ends the campaign as top scorer having come up with 11 goals.

Misses 5

BRENDAN KIERNAN

Hit the crossbar late on. Worked hard and had a few promising moments that came to nothing. Walsall need to be more ruthless next season.

Woodwork 5

SUBS

Sam Perry (for Devine, 62) 6

Jack Shaw (for Earing, 87) N/A

Mat Sadler (for Monthe, 89) N/A