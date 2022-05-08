Walsall 0 Swindon Town 3 - Player ratings

CARL RUSHWORTH
Nothing he could have done about Swindon’s three goals. Went the right way for the penalty, but Payne placed it perfectly into the bottom corner.
No errors 6
HAYDEN WHITE
All of the Walsall defenders were guilty of backing off too much. White donned the armband but struggled to make his presence felt in an attacking sense.
Quiet 5
DONERVON DANIELS
Looked tidy on a few occasions but also gave the Swindon attackers too much space. Daniels conceded the penalty as he mistimed a sliding tackle on McKirdy.
Penalty 5
MANNY MONTHE
Like Daniels, Monthe picked up a yellow card. Gave away a couple of silly fouls and was not great on the ball.
Fouls 5
REECE DEVINE
Was skipped past too easily by Egbo in the build-up to Swindon’s opener. Devine signed off with a poor performance and was replaced by Perry on the hour mark.
Poor 4
JACK EARING
Played at the base of a midfield diamond in the first half and did not really stamp his mark. Get the sense he would like a run further forward again next season.
Uninvolved 5
EMMANUEL OSADEBE
Showed flashes of quality and had a free-kick sail narrowly wide. On the whole, though, he was also quiet.
Flashes 5
TYRESE SHADE
Looked a bit better in the second half once he was out wide. Had a first-half shot fly wide but faded in and out of it.
Faded 5
LIAM KINSELLA
Was crowned supporters’ player of the season before the game, and Kinsella showed why yet again. His effort can never be questioned and he could emerge from this one with his head held high, having won several tackles.
Passion 7
GEORGE MILLER
Put himself about and had a few shots but did not look like scoring. Still, he ends the campaign as top scorer having come up with 11 goals.
Misses 5
BRENDAN KIERNAN
Hit the crossbar late on. Worked hard and had a few promising moments that came to nothing. Walsall need to be more ruthless next season.
Woodwork 5
SUBS
Sam Perry (for Devine, 62) 6
Jack Shaw (for Earing, 87) N/A
Mat Sadler (for Monthe, 89) N/A
Not used: Rose (gk), Menayese, Leak, Rodney