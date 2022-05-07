Walsall 0 Swindon Town 3 - Report

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 07/05/22.WALSALL V SWINDON.A chance for Brendan Kiernan but he misses....

The Robins were backed by 3,500 supporters as they aimed to clinch a League Two play-off place, and they succeeded in their mission with the help of a dismal Saddlers display.

It took the away side just a few minutes to take the lead through Harry McKirdy's brilliant strike, and from there, it was extremely straightforward.

Jack Payne smacked home Swindon's second from outside the area having been invited to shoot, and he then netted from the penalty spot before half-time.

With the outcome a foregone conclusion, the away side were able to stroll to victory in the second half.

Swindon Town's Jack Payne celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with team-mate Dion Conroy

This shoddy performance from Walsall only acted as more evidence as to why boss Michael Flynn is so keen to shake things up over the close season.

The Saddlers finish 16th in the table with 54 points from 46 games. Fingers crossed, next term will provide lots more reasons to cheer.

Report

Walsall's final starting line-up of 2021/22 saw them make two changes from the 2-2 draw at Colchester United.

Reece Devine came back in alongside Liam Kinsella, who was named supporters' player of the season for the second year running before kick-off.

The other gong handed out before the clash got under way saw Carl Rushworth crowned young player of the season.

Swindon were given a massive reception as the rampant travelling fans – taking up both the Community and University of Wolverhampton stands – aimed to help their side over the line.

They were soon in dreamland as well, with the Robins getting off to a perfect start and, ultimately, having it their way throughout.

Mandela Egbo's marauding run from right-back three minutes in saw him weave past a few red shirts and into the box.

Jack Payne fires in the penalty to put Swindon 3-0 up

Having cut in onto his left foot, his shot was blocked by Jack Earing. McKirdy, though, picked up the loose ball and rifled an unstoppable effort into the roof of the net.

The emphatic finish saw a few Swindon supporters run onto the pitch while some flares were also let off, and it was not long before they had another goal to revel in.

Walsall did threaten for a brief period as Emmanuel Osadebe displayed nice dribbling skills before crossing over to George Miller, who saw his header saved and was flagged offside anyway.

Forward partner Brendan Kiernan shaved the side netting having found a yard of space. It was the Robins, though, who had the cutting edge.

Payne drove with the ball from midfield and, for whatever reason, the Saddlers sat off.

Swindon's No.10 had been invited to try his luck from 25 yards, and he duly picked out the top corner – Rushworth with no chance of making the save.

The Saddlers still had their moments going forward as Tyrese Shade pulled a long-range attempt narrowly wide while Miller's overhead kick flew over the bar.

In the main, however, it had all become far too easy for the visitors.

Donervon Daniels

They had more and more time on the ball as the half progressed, and they would add a third to put the result beyond doubt before the interval.

McKirdy charged into the box before Donervon Daniels mistimed his last-ditch sliding tackle and wiped out the attacker for a clear penalty.

Payne did the rest from 12 yards for his second and the Robins' third.

The abject first-half showing was met with a considerable amount of boos from the home faithful, who hoped to see some improvement from Flynn's men in the second period.

As the encounter reached the hour mark, though, Swindon very much remained in cruise control.

Sam Perry replaced Devine in an effort to breathe some life into Walsall, but very little changed. McKirdy had the ball in the net once more for Swindon but was denied by the assistant's flag.

Kinsella, as ever, was showing fight in the middle of the park for the Saddlers. He was not being given a lot of assistance, though.

Walsall FC player of the season Liam Kinsella

Osadebe flashed a free-kick a couple of yards wide while Kiernan scuffed a shot straight at Robins keeper Lewis Ward. The outcome, however, was inevitable.

Kiernan hit the bar while Walsall brought on Jack Shaw and player-coach Mat Sadler – making his last appearance for the Saddlers – as late substitutes.

Swindon have made it into the play-offs, where they will face Darrell Clarke's Port Vale in the semi-finals.

For the Saddlers, a difficult campaign is over, and now Flynn can get stuck into his summer overhaul.

Teams

Walsall (4-1-2-1-2): Rushworth, White (c), Daniels, Monthe (Sadler, 89), Devine (Perry, 62); Earing (Shaw, 87); Shade, Osadebe; Kinsella; Miller, Kiernan

Subs not used: Rose (gk), Leak, Menayese, Rodney

Swindon (4-3-3): Ward; Egbo (Odimayo, 75), Conroy (c), Baudry (O'Brien, 79), Iandolo; Reed, Payne, Williams (Gladwin, 58); McKirdy, Davison, Barry

Subs not used: Wollacott (gk), Mitchell-Lawson, Aguiar, Parsons

Goals: McKirdy (3), Payne (25, 45 pen)

Attendance: 9,089 (3,590 Swindon fans)