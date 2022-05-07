Notification Settings

Donervon Daniels backing the boss to lead Walsall up table

By Joe Edwards

Walsall centre-half Donervon Daniels believes they can push towards the top of League Two next season having been greatly encouraged by Michael Flynn’s plans.

Donervon Daniels
Daniels recently committed his future to the Saddlers by signing a new two-year contract.

The 28-year-old has spent most of his career higher up in the league pyramid but bought into Flynn’s vision.

“The relationship I have with the gaffer, the things we’ve spoken about going into next season, the recruitment and the ambition to get out of this league – those were the reasons to stay,” said Daniels.

“I committed my future to the club as I feel like we have the foundations.

“We have the support system, the infrastructure, the training ground, stadium and ambition from the chairman.

“I believe we have quality in the dressing room now, but the gaffer wants to bring in players that can basically take us over the line – be in the play-offs or further.

“The play-offs are a lottery as everyone knows, so we want to get automatics.

“That’s the ambition for next season.”

Daniels was hoping to help Walsall sign off 2021/22 with a positive result against Swindon today.

Reflecting on things since his arrival in January, he added: “We’ve picked up some good results since the gaffer has come in. I feel if we had that momentum and positive energy earlier on – when I came in around January – it could have been a completely different story.

“Nobody does well after losing seven on the bounce. We have to take that experience and know what not to do. We need to use that to better things for next season.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

