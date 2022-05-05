Walsall's Brendan Kiernan out to get more goals

Brendan Kiernan crosses for George Miller to score.

Kiernan came up with a lovely strike in the 2-2 draw at Colchester United last weekend.

It was his fifth League Two goal of the season and sixth across all competitions. The 29-year-old, however, is not overjoyed by that return.

“I think all forward players feel like they’re underachieving and want to do more,” said Kiernan.

“We want to get as many goals as possible. For me, it’s been OK, but I know there is more in me.”

Kiernan, although not too happy with his goal tally, does feel he has grown into his new role as a centre forward.

Having played predominantly as a winger earlier in the campaign, he has partnered George Miller in attack over recent weeks and will hope to impress on the final day against play-off chasing Swindon Town on Saturday.