Walsall's Brendan Kiernan out to get more goals

Kiernan came up with a lovely strike in the 2-2 draw at Colchester United last weekend.
It was his fifth League Two goal of the season and sixth across all competitions. The 29-year-old, however, is not overjoyed by that return.
“I think all forward players feel like they’re underachieving and want to do more,” said Kiernan.
“We want to get as many goals as possible. For me, it’s been OK, but I know there is more in me.”
Kiernan, although not too happy with his goal tally, does feel he has grown into his new role as a centre forward.
Having played predominantly as a winger earlier in the campaign, he has partnered George Miller in attack over recent weeks and will hope to impress on the final day against play-off chasing Swindon Town on Saturday.
Kiernan added: “I’ve enjoyed it, getting in behind and being the last man – trying to get as close to the goal as possible. That’s been enjoyable. I’ve been getting my shots away and growing into it.”