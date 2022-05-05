Notification Settings

Walsall's Brendan Kiernan out to get more goals

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall attacker Brendan Kiernan believes he has underachieved on the goal front this season, insisting: “I know there is more in me.”

Brendan Kiernan crosses for George Miller to score.
Kiernan came up with a lovely strike in the 2-2 draw at Colchester United last weekend.

It was his fifth League Two goal of the season and sixth across all competitions. The 29-year-old, however, is not overjoyed by that return.

“I think all forward players feel like they’re underachieving and want to do more,” said Kiernan.

“We want to get as many goals as possible. For me, it’s been OK, but I know there is more in me.”

Kiernan, although not too happy with his goal tally, does feel he has grown into his new role as a centre forward.

Having played predominantly as a winger earlier in the campaign, he has partnered George Miller in attack over recent weeks and will hope to impress on the final day against play-off chasing Swindon Town on Saturday.

Kiernan added: “I’ve enjoyed it, getting in behind and being the last man – trying to get as close to the goal as possible. That’s been enjoyable. I’ve been getting my shots away and growing into it.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

