Walsall's Liam Kinsella excited by what next season could bring

Liam Kinsella

Flynn, since taking charge in February, has steered the Saddlers away from relegation trouble, and going into the final day against Swindon Town at Bescot this weekend, they could finish 14th in League Two.

That upturn has made Kinsella, who has been with the club since he was a boy, believe next season will be a better one for everybody to enjoy.

“The gaffer has come in and given us his ideas. He has experience in the league,” said Kinsella.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Saddlers fan with having him at the wheel.

“It’s going to be a busy summer – to do what he wants to do and bring in who he wants – and hopefully, it’ll be an exciting season for the fans to look forward to.

“It’ll be exciting to see what we can do next season.

“There’s been a positive vibe around the place and we’re looking forward to it.”

Kinsella’s wholehearted displays in midfield have seen him come in for praise from Flynn, and the 26-year-old midfielder thinks highly of the Walsall boss.

“You can tell on the pitch, the results started to turn when they (Flynn and assistant Wayne Hatswell) came in,” said Kinsella.

“We’ve picked up results that perhaps we wouldn’t have done before.

“You can see on the touchline the gaffer has got strong opinions, but that’s what we need.

“He has experience in this league to get up the table – in the play-off places or the automatics.

“He knows what it takes. It’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Kinsella and Flynn have had a good, honest rapport so far.

The Saddlers fans’ favourite says the Welshman is very approachable and also knows when to have a laugh with the players.

“That’s all you need, that honesty from the gaffer. It goes a long way,” added Kinsella.

“You saw when he came in that it was a good appointment.

“The lads were excited to work under him, we knew what he was about, and he’s done a good job.

“He’s always smiling and having a laugh with the lads around the place, and that’s what you need.