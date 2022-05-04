Michael Flynn will put faith in Walsall kids

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn punches the air after the Saddlers win

Flynn stated when he became Saddlers boss in February he was keen to provide a clear pathway to the first team.

Midfielder Shaw, a Wales Under-18 international, came off the bench in the draw at Colchester United at the weekend.

"I speak to the Welsh FA coaches a lot, and I know Jack has got ability," said Flynn.

"He did well when he went away with Wales under-18s to Slovenia, and he's been training with us.

"So, why not give him a go? If they're good enough, they'll get the opportunity."

Flynn has been keeping an eye on the youth team, having had Rio Sawyers among the substitutes previously.

Ronan Maher could be next in line after scoring four goals as the Saddlers' under-18s beat Port Vale last Saturday.

Flynn added: "Why wouldn't I want to play a youth player, a younger player?

"If he's good enough, it saves me money as well. It's a no-brainer.