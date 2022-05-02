Walsall's Brendan Kiernan only worried about here and now

Brendan Kiernan

Saddlers boss Michael Flynn is likely to make considerable changes to the squad over the close season as he aims to get them competing towards the top end of League Two.

Kiernan boosted his standing by scoring and assisting at Colchester United on Saturday, and he is not focusing too much on what the future might hold just yet.

"I just think we've got a good squad, and we push each other every day in training," said Kiernan.

"I don't think anyone is looking too far ahead.

"We haven't even got to the end of the season yet, so I don't think anyone is thinking too far ahead.

"I think we just want to finish strong. That's how we look at it."

Kiernan has played as a centre forward as of late and impressed in the 2-2 draw with Colchester, netting from long range before setting up George Miller.

Walsall finish the season at home against Swindon this weekend.

"It was good to get a goal and an assist. Me and George have been doing loads of running, so it's nice to get something," added Kiernan.

"The goal, I don't really remember much about it, but I just hit it quite cleanly.