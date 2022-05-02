Analysis: Final away day sums up Walsall’s season perfectly

Saddlers goal-grabber George Miller darts between two Colchester players as the visitors push forward

They showed decent quality at times and also a healthy amount of fighting spirit.

But, ultimately, the softness that has been mentioned on countless occasions this campaign cost them.

Of course, a point away from home is not to be sniffed at too much.

Given the Saddlers went into this on a seven-game winless away run, though, Michael Flynn was keen to finish on the road for the term with a victory.

They did the hard part by coming back from behind to get themselves in front.

Walsall, however, were then pegged back a few minutes later and fortunate to come away with anything in the end as Colchester missed some gilt-edged opportunities in the last half-hour.

It is a familiar tale and the Saddlers’ inconsistencies were fully on display at the Jobserve Community Stadium.

There is talent in the group, and more often than not, you can say they have worked hard.

But there is something in their make-up that sees them give teams a helping hand – the opener in this one another prime example as Tyrese Shade let a bouncing ball fly over his head before Freddie Sears scored.

Moments like that show why Flynn is keen to make changes going into the close season.

In this final away game of 2021/22, there were some bright performances to enjoy.

Brendan Kiernan, in particular, boosted his standing by coming up with a lovely strike from long range before setting up George Miller after the break.

Brendan Kiernan takes the plaudits after netting Walsall’s first

It is difficult, though, to focus too much on what the future may hold for several individuals as there will undoubtedly be significant changes over the summer.

The hope is that they can finish off with a flourish against promotion-chasing Swindon Town on the last day this Saturday, but once that is done, we will certainly be looking at a different group.

A disappointing aspect coming out of this encounter was the suggestion a ‘stone’ had been thrown from the Walsall end.

The referee brought an object over to the touchline after it had apparently been aimed in the direction of home keeper Sam Hornby in the second half.

If the alleged incident is true, hopefully the person responsible is brought to account as they do not reflect the travelling faithful who have followed the Saddlers brilliantly up and down the country.

Walsall went into this clash with only five substitutes as back-up keeper Jack Rose has Covid-19 while Zak Mills is struggling with a back issue.

The early stages were very much played at an end-of-season tempo as the visitors struggled to create much, or even get into the final third.

Before long, the Saddlers were a goal down.

Jack Earing was deemed to have tripped Luke Hannant as Colchester were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the area.

Alan Judge’s strike bounced off the wall and looked set to be dealt with, but indecision among the Walsall backline saw them punished by sharp striker Sears.

Colchester strangely began to sit off as the Saddlers grew into the game and equalised before half-time.

Out of nowhere, Kiernan worked the ball onto his right foot and expertly picked out the far corner.

His sudden and sweet strike caught Hornby, and all the U’s for that matter, by surprise.

It was a welcome moment of quality in a largely underwhelming half of football, and Walsall came flying out of the traps at the beginning of the second period.

Sam Hornby denies Sam Perry

Buoyed by their equaliser, they soon took the lead thanks to a swift counter-attack.

Manny Monthe latched onto a stray Colchester pass before sending a crossfield ball over to Kiernan, who put a delightful delivery across the face of goal.

All it needed was a touch and top scorer Miller, just about, provided it after 11 games without a goal.

Within minutes of going ahead, however, they gave away a penalty.

Donervon Daniels sent Brendan Wiredu tumbling in the box – although there appeared to be little if any contact – and Sears stepped up for his second of the afternoon.

Noah Chilvers had two one-on-ones for the hosts but dragged the first inches wide and put the second straight at Carl Rushworth as the Saddlers were let off the hook.