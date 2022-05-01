Colchester 2 Walsall 2 - Player ratings

Manny Monthe

Carl Rushworth

Denied Chilvers towards the end to make sure Walsall grabbed a point. Saw Sears' penalty just squirm past him before that.

Save 7

Rollin Menayese

Given a start after being solid off the bench against Vale, Menayese did OK at Colchester. Also had a few sloppy moments, though, as the Saddlers let in some soft goals.

Did OK 6

Donervon Daniels

Gave away the penalty as he was deemed to have tripped Wiredu. Watching it back, though, there appeared to be very little contact.

Penalty 6

Manny Monthe

Was involved in Miller's goal, playing a neat crossfield ball over to Kiernan, and displayed attacking intent throughout. Also had a shot saved after a decent turn in the first half.

Attacks 7

Hayden White

Had a few forays forward without hugely getting into the game. Maybe could have done better with the opener, although Shade was the main culprit.

Flashes 6

Sam Perry

Also given a start after doing well against Vale, Perry should have scored for the second game in succession. Put a close-range effort straight at Hornby before being replaced by Kinsella in the second half.

Chance 6

Jack Earing

Was efficient with the ball in the middle of the park but didn't get involved all that much in an attacking sense at the Jobserve Community Stadium.

Efficient 6

Emmanuel Osadebe

After being excellent against Vale, Osadebe tried to make things happen but didn't have a great deal of success. Ended up coming off for Rodney towards the end.

Tried 6

Tyrese Shade

Carried the ball fairly well but was at fault for the first goal as he let the ball bounce over his head before Sears eventually netted from close range. Should have attempted to clear it.

Error 6

Brendan Kiernan

A productive day for Kiernan as he caught the U's by surprise with a lovely strike from long range to level the scores. Then came up with a brilliant cross to set up Miller shortly after the break. Worked hard throughout as well.

Creative 8

George Miller

Ended his goal drought by getting on the end of Kiernan's delivery - Miller just seeing the ball cross the line. Now on 12 goals for the season.

Goal 7

Subs

Liam Kinsella (for Perry, 60)

Back in the town he was born, Kinsella put himself about without getting majorly involved. 6

Devante Rodney (for Osadebe, 80)

Only had a few touches. N/A

Jack Shaw (for Kiernan, 90)

Senior debut for the teenager. N/A