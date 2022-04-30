Reece Devine: I have learnt a lot at Walsall

Reece Devine

Devine, on loan from Manchester United, has made seven starts since joining the Saddlers in January.

The 20-year-old full-back would have had lots more minutes in League Two had it not been for a hamstring issue – missing most of February and all of March.

But he insists he has still learnt a great deal during his spell and grown as a player.

Devine joined Walsall having spent the first half of the season up in Scotland with St Johnstone and said: “It’s a big step up from reserves football into men’s football.

“You’re playing for a lot more. I’ve learnt a lot in many ways, both on and off the pitch.

“United have a loan officer who keeps in touch twice or three times a week. He has come down to the training ground a couple of times, so there has been a lot of contact.

“Reserves football from what I’ve experienced is a lot nicer, how the game is played.

“In League Two now, it’s more realistic.

“This is proper football, a lot more physical, and you put everything on the line. I’ve loved that side of it, really enjoyed it.”

Devine has featured under two different bosses with the Saddlers, having been signed by Matt Taylor before his sacking.

The injury then meant he did not play under Michael Flynn until this month.

Devine’s time with Walsall – who were at Colchester United today – has also seen him return to his roots, having grown up in Stourbridge

before leaving home for Manchester as a teen.

“It’s been nice to see my family a bit more as I didn’t see them a lot when I was younger,” added Devine.

“The injury didn’t come at a good time.

“It’s difficult when you’re injured. Every player would be lying if they said it wasn’t difficult, but you’ve just got to work and recover as best as you can.

“I feel like I’ve done that. You’ve always got to be careful with the hamstring, so I’ve kept on top of it and kept strengthening it. It’s good to get some games in now.