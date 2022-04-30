Colchester 2 Walsall 2 - Report

SPORT PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 30/4/22 COLCHESTER UNITED VS WALSALL George Miller celebrates his goal..

Michael Flynn's side showed good character as they came back from behind to briefly take the lead courtesy of two well-worked goals.

The Saddlers shot themselves in the foot twice defensively, though, as their winless run on the road was extended to eight games.

Freddie Sears opened the scoring for the U's as the visitors were caught daydreaming.

Brendan Kiernan and Emyr Huws

Walsall replied before half-time through Brendan Kiernan's precise strike, and he turned provider to set up George Miller shortly after the restart.

They conceded a penalty shortly after that, though, allowing Sears to double his tally from 12 yards in what was another up-and-down showing.

The Saddlers will hope to sign off in style next weekend as they welcome promotion-chasing Swindon to Bescot.

Report

Walsall went with the same side that did the business in the second half to beat Port Vale last weekend.

That meant Sam Perry got another chance in midfield – in the wake of skipper Joss Labadie's ACL injury – while Rollin Menayese started at the back.

The Saddlers only had five substitutes due to injury problems and no back-up goalkeeper.

Colchester, meanwhile, had Tyreik Wright – who spent the second half of last season on loan at Walsall – on their seven-man bench.

An end-of-season affair was played at an end-of-season tempo in the early stages, which was not too surprising given both sides had little other than pride to play for.

The U's looked more threatening as Alan Judge saw a long-range effort blocked, with the hosts moving the ball around a bit quicker and pressing quite high.

Flynn's Saddlers were struggling to create anything of note, or even get into the final third, and it was not long before they fell behind.

Jack Earing was deemed to have tripped Luke Hannant as Colchester were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the area.

Judge's strike bounced off the wall and looked set to be dealt with, but indecision among the Walsall backline saw them punished by Sears.

Liam Kinsella puts his back into it

The former West Ham and Ipswich man smashed in from close range as the Saddlers – like on many occasions this campaign – switched off.

Sears looked confident and tried to score again shortly afterwards, sending a curling shot high and wide of the far post.

Colchester on the whole, though, started to sit off. Walsall improved with that and had a few forays forward.

A neatly-worked corner routine saw Tyrese Shade take aim from 20 yards and while his shot was tame, it dropped nicely to Perry who should have netted from close range.

The youngster, having poked the ball straight into Sam Hornby's arms, ran off with his head in his hands.

To his relief, however, the Saddlers were able to equalise before the break.

Out of nowhere, Kiernan worked the ball onto his right foot and expertly picked out the far corner. His sudden and sweet strike caught Hornby, and all the U's for that matter, by surprise.

It was a welcome moment of quality in a largely underwhelming half of football, and Walsall came flying out of the traps at the beginning of the second period.

Buoyed by their equaliser, they soon took the lead thanks to a swift counter-attack.

Hayden White

Manny Monthe latched onto a stray Colchester pass before sending a crossfield ball over to Kiernan, who guided a delightful delivery across the face of goal.

All it needed was a touch and top scorer Miller, just about, provided it after 11 games without a goal.

His scuffed attempt narrowly crossed the line – the assistant referee on the far side signalling it had gone in.

The Saddlers, to their credit, had shown some fighting spirit to come back from behind and go in front, but their defensive woes came back to haunt them once again.

Within minutes of going ahead, they gave away a penalty.

Donervon Daniels was the guilty party as he sent Brendan Wiredu tumbling in the box, and Sears stepped up for his second goal of the afternoon – Carl Rushworth agonisingly close to keeping it out.

Both teams then looked to land the decisive blow.

Monthe – keen to get forward for Walsall throughout – blazed over while the U's spurned a couple of gilt-edged opportunities.

Noah Chilvers had two one-on-ones for the hosts but dragged the first wide and put the second straight at Rushworth.

The Saddlers handed a first-team debut to Jack Shaw towards the end. Spoils shared and the wait for an away win goes into next season.

Teams

Colchester (4-2-3-1): Hornby; Tchamadeu, Chambers, Smith (c), Kenlock (Coxe, 43); Huws (Akinde, 46), Judge (Wright, 81); Wiredu, Chilvers, Hannant; Sears

Subs not used: George (gk), Edwards, Eastman, Cracknell

Goals: Sears (23, pen 56)

Walsall (3-5-2): Rushworth; Menayese, Daniels, Monthe; White (c), Perry (Kinsella, 60), Earing, Osadebe (Rodney, 80), Shade; Miller, Kiernan (Shaw, 90)

Subs not used: Leak, Devine

Goals: Kiernan (38), Miller (48)

Attendance: 3,520 (328 Walsall fans)