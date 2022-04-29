Walsall defender Donervon Daniels signs new two-year deal

Donervon Daniels

Centre-half Daniels has been a consistent performer since joining the Saddlers in January.

His deal was due to expire at the end of this season, but he will now remain with Flynn’s side as the pair have ‘hit it off’.

“I am over the moon. I am really happy to have finally got it sorted,” said Daniels.

“The gaffer and I have spoken, and we have hit it off since he has come in.

“He has put a lot of trust in me, he sees me as a leader in the dressing room, and I really liked all of the plans that he has got for next season and the foreseeable future of the football club.

“There is a buzz around the place. There is a lot of optimism and ambition here.

“The chairman wants to get the club out of this league, the fans want to be in the league above, and there is going to be a lot of positivity around the place.”

Daniels, who was with Albion as a youngster, has spent most of his career higher up in the pyramid having had spells with Wigan, Blackpool and Luton.

Flynn is delighted the 28-year-old is staying as he added: “He has been exceptional since I have been here.

“He has shown real leadership qualities. He makes the players around him better and has played at a higher level.

“He has got a fantastic attitude, and I am looking to get the best out of him.