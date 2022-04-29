Walsall boss Michael Flynn determined to end 'unwanted statistic'

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers are the only team in the Football League to have finished lower down the pyramid in each of the last five seasons.

They appear set to buck the trend this term, at least, as they finished 19th in League Two last season, but a win at Colchester United tomorrow could lift them to 13th before the last round of fixtures.

"I don't want to put any extra pressure on myself, but you can understand the fans getting frustrated at not seeing their team win very often," said Flynn.

"It's not where we want to be.

"I saw a stat the other day that Walsall are the only club in the Football League to have finished lower and lower for five seasons in a row.

"Hopefully, we break that trend this year, as that's another monkey off our back.

"If we can get rid of that tag, we can concentrate on what we want to do next season and being in the top half of the table."

Flynn is also keen to grab a win on the road after a tough run on their travels in recent times.

The Saddlers have not won away from home since Flynn's first game, the 1-0 triumph at Forest Green Rovers.

"It'd be really nice and a big thing to win my first away game with Walsall and the last one of the season," added Flynn.