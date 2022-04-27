Notification Settings

Walsall unveil new kits sponsored by Poundland

Walsall have unveiled their new kits for the 2022/23 season – with new sponsor Poundland front and centre.

Devante Rodney, Liam Kinsella and Rollin Menayese
Devante Rodney, Liam Kinsella and Rollin Menayese

The Saddlers have released an all-red home kit with green and white trim.

The away strip is a white design inspired by their 1988-89 strip, and the third kit is predominantly black with a green paintbrush effect.

Devante Rodney, Liam Kinsella and Rollin Menayese

All three are sponsored by Poundland as part of a three-year agreement that also sees the firm take on the ground naming rights – Walsall's home now known as the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Saddlers chief Michael Flynn said on the Poundland agreement with a smile: "Somebody has said to me 'can we buy players from there as well?'

"I think it's fantastic. It's a local business as well. They're in most of the towns and cities in the UK.

"It's a well-known brand, and I think it's a real positive move."

Liam Kinsella
Joss Labadie
Hayden White

More details on the kits are due to be confirmed at a later date.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

