Walsall unveil new kits sponsored by Poundland

Devante Rodney, Liam Kinsella and Rollin Menayese

The Saddlers have released an all-red home kit with green and white trim.

The away strip is a white design inspired by their 1988-89 strip, and the third kit is predominantly black with a green paintbrush effect.

Devante Rodney, Liam Kinsella and Rollin Menayese

All three are sponsored by Poundland as part of a three-year agreement that also sees the firm take on the ground naming rights – Walsall's home now known as the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Saddlers chief Michael Flynn said on the Poundland agreement with a smile: "Somebody has said to me 'can we buy players from there as well?'

"I think it's fantastic. It's a local business as well. They're in most of the towns and cities in the UK.

"It's a well-known brand, and I think it's a real positive move."

Liam Kinsella

Joss Labadie

Hayden White