Walsall midfielder Sam Perry keen to make an impact

Perry came off the bench and opened the scoring in the 2-0 win over Port Vale last weekend.

The 20-year-old has had to be patient for opportunities this season, having made only six league starts, so is eager to impress if given the chance against both Colchester United and Swindon Town.

“Obviously, it’s been a difficult season having not played as many games as last year,” said Perry.

“But that’s just the way it is. There’s been tough competition this season, and every time I step on the pitch, I always give 100 per cent and try my best.

"I just want to keep putting myself in the gaffer’s thoughts.

“Hopefully, that’s what I can do over the next two games.”

Perry’s well-taken goal against Vale was his first on home soil.

On looking to catch Flynn’s eye, he added: “That’s all I can do. Whenever he puts me on the pitch or I start, I always give 100 per cent.