Walsall to announce new stadium rights partner as Banks's partnership ends

Walsall's agreement with Banks's is coming to an end

Bescot will no longer be known as the Banks's Stadium as the partnership between the club and the brewery – after more than 20 years – finishes at the end of this season.

Banks's had served as shirt sponsor from 1996 until 2007 before taking on the stadium rights that year.

Walsall chief executive Stefan Gamble said: "We’ve enjoyed a very good working relationship with Banks’s and I would like to personally thank them for all their support over the years and I wish them well for the future."

Banks's are now part of the Carlsberg Marstons Brewing Company (CMBC).

Miranda Osborne, director of marketing for ales at CMBC, added: "It has been a privilege to sponsor Walsall FC’s Banks’s Stadium, the first-ever stadium sponsorship for the club when it began in 2007.

"Approaching the 15-year anniversary of our sponsorship was a natural point to reflect and, following discussions with the club, we agreed to end our sponsorship of Banks’s Stadium at the end of May 2022.

“We would like to thank Walsall FC for our long and successful partnership together, which has brought many great experiences for fans. For over 20 years, Banks’s have been part of the Walsall FC story and we wish the club every success in the many years to come.”