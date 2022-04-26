Notification Settings

Liam Kinsella could be back for Walsall

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FC

Walsall boss Michael Flynn believes fans’ favourite Liam Kinsella will be back in contention for Saturday’s trip to Colchester United.

Liam Kinsella
The Saddlers have had a rough time with injuries lately – Conor Wilkinson undergoing knee surgery and potentially being out for a year.

Kinsella has had a hamstring issue while skipper Joss Labadie limped off in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Port Vale.

Giving an overall assessment of Walsall’s injuries, though, Flynn said Kinsella should be pushing for this weekend.

It was initially thought he would be ruled out for the rest of the season after going off at Rochdale a couple of weeks ago.

“It is what is, and we’ve just got to get on with it,” said Flynn after the Vale win.

“Liam Kinsella will be all right next week. Conor was here, and it was good to see him in good spirits.

“I’m sure Joss will be fine. I’ve known him long enough.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

