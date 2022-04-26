Liam Kinsella could be back for Walsall

Liam Kinsella

The Saddlers have had a rough time with injuries lately – Conor Wilkinson undergoing knee surgery and potentially being out for a year.

Kinsella has had a hamstring issue while skipper Joss Labadie limped off in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Port Vale.

Giving an overall assessment of Walsall’s injuries, though, Flynn said Kinsella should be pushing for this weekend.

It was initially thought he would be ruled out for the rest of the season after going off at Rochdale a couple of weeks ago.

“It is what is, and we’ve just got to get on with it,” said Flynn after the Vale win.

“Liam Kinsella will be all right next week. Conor was here, and it was good to see him in good spirits.