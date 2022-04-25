Walsall's Sam Perry on top of the world

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 23/04/22.WALSALL V PORT VALE.Sam Perry scores and celebrates....

Young midfielder Perry came off the bench and opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-0 win over Port Vale with a deft glancing header.

The 20-year-old local lad relished the moment having previously been part of the academy set-up.

"There's nothing better than scoring a goal, especially in a game like this. It's massive, really," said Perry.

"It's a brilliant feeling to score at home as well. It's my first goal at home as I've only scored two in my career.

"So, it's brilliant, and I can't thank the fans enough for the support they've given us throughout the season.

"There's nothing better than scoring a goal. It's the best feeling in the world.

"To score at home, it's brilliant for me.

"Hopefully, I can score another one before the end of the season. That would be great."

Perry replaced Joss Labadie as the skipper limped off with an injury towards the end of the first half.

"You always have to be ready as you never know when you might come on," added Perry.

"It happened a few weeks ago at Rochdale and again now, so I made sure I was prepared.