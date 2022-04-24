Walsall 2 Port Vale 0 - Player ratings

Sam Perry scores and celebrates

CARL RUSHWORTH

Did not have much to do but stayed on his toes to keep out Hussey's free-kick late on. A top save as he saw it late.

Save 7

HAYDEN WHITE

Did well at centre-half before moving to right-wing-back and also looking solid there. Played the throw-in to Osadebe as he wrapped up the win in added time.

Solid 8

DONERVON DANIELS

Had a couple of hairy moments but kept his cool and played his part as the Saddlers kept a welcome clean sheet.

Cool 7

MANNY MONTHE

A commanding display, with Monthe using his size and strength to keep promotion-chasing Vale at bay.

Commanding 8

TYRESE SHADE

Went on a couple of promising runs in the first half before switching flanks for the second period. Carried the ball well.

Versatile 7

JOSS LABADIE

Put himself about in midfield but picked up an injury towards the end of the first half. Lunged in for a tackle and came off worse. Hopefully, it is nothing serious.

Injury 6

JACK EARING

Competed well and kept things ticking over in midfield with decent passes. Was Walsall's most efficient passer.

Passes 7

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

When he is on song, Osadebe can be extremely effective. Shone in this one as he set up Perry's header before sealing the deal by slotting home late on. Always wanted the ball and showed his quality.

Superb 9

REECE DEVINE

Struggled to get into the game and was taken off for the start of the second half.

Substituted 6

BRENDAN KIERNAN

His touch let him down a few times in the first half but Kiernan fought hard throughout. Worked really hard.

Work 7

GEORGE MILLER

Covered every blade of grass and made life difficult for Vale's three centre-backs. Hit the crossbar and helped bring others into the action with nice hold-up play.

Tireless 8

SUBS

Sam Perry (for Labadie, 43)

Composed display that was topped off with his first goal at the Banks's Stadium. A lovely header and great moment for the youngster. 8

Rollin Menayese (for Devine, 46)

Was solid and will hopefully have had his confidence boosted by the clean sheet. 7