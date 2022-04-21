Michael Flynn: Walsall young guns will have to impress

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

Both Sam Perry and Tom Leak were handed rare starts on Easter Monday as Flynn takes an in-depth look at his squad ahead of the summer transfer window.

The head coach has challenged them to improve and earn their place.

“I thought he did OK,” Flynn said when asked about Perry’s performance.

“There’s lots of areas he needs to get stronger and he needs to get fitter but I thought he did some decent bits in the first half.

“I thought he put in a solid performance. Everybody wants to see a homegrown player do well but they’ll have to earn it.

“If they’re good enough they’ll play, it’s as simple as that.

“I hope there’s a lot of them good enough because they’re usually cheaper on wages!