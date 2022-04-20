Notification Settings

Michael Flynn set to eye Walsall squad

By Liam Keen

Walsall boss Michael Flynn is looking to give players an opportunity to impress in the final three games of the season.

In the Easter Monday loss to Crawley, Flynn made four changes after the quick turnaround from the Good Friday win over Carlisle.

But the head coach was also keen to give some of his fringe players a chance as he looks to make decisions on those out of contract in the summer.

"I want to be as fair as I can to players and see them in match situations and I've been true to my word and allowed that to happen," Flynn said.

"We had a young academy player on the bench as well, which will be a good experience for him and we'll see how we get on.

"There was another two who travelled with us and I didn't quite know the bench fully until we arrived and had a proper chance to assess them.

"We decided to give Jack (Shaw) a chance on the bench and the other two have surely had an experience that they haven't had so far yet."

Walsall were also trying to put set piece routines into practice against Crawley – highlighting some of the work they have been doing on the training field.

But Flynn insists his players still need to work on their execution.

He added: "Trust me when I say this, when people don't do their jobs that's usually on the attacking ones!

"It only takes one of them to switch off and not work and we did mess the first one up, so we have to identify when it's on to do and not to do.

"It comes down to the intelligence of the players to see it."

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

