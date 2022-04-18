Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Leigh Pomlett: Player abuse will cost Walsall

By Matt MaherWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall chairman Leigh Pomlett has warned any abuse of players by supporters' risks losing the club sponsors.

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 17/02/22.Walsall FC chairman Leigh Pomlett..
SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 17/02/22.Walsall FC chairman Leigh Pomlett..

The Saddlers have endured a frustrating season in League Two and relations between those in the stands and on the pitch have become frayed, a notable flashpoint occuring in a 1-0 defeat at Rochdale when Emmanuel Osadebe became embroiled in a row with a fan.

Writing in the programme ahead of Friday’s win over Carlisle, Pomlett said he understands the feelings of the fanbase and respects the right of supporters to criticise performances.

But he warned any behaviour which crosses the line into abuse could have serious repercussions.

Pomlett said: “This week I received an email from a sponsor who has witnessed the abuse directed at players and has expressed the view it must stop as he does not want his brand associated with such behaviour. I understand his concern and share it.”

He continued: “While I understand the annoyance of fans at a poor performance, this is not a reason to abuse our players.

“All fans can voice their discontent and I certainly do but this must not lead to making the lives of our players miserable.”

The mood around the Banks’s was at least lifted by Friday’s win, which mathematically confirmed the club’s League Two survival for another season.

Walsall had been hovering just four points above the relegation zone when Michael Flynn replaced Matt Taylor as boss two months ago.

Flynn said: “I would have taken this position at the time. It was a tough job and we were only a few points above the relegation zone.

“It is a good job we won some games early because with the injuries we have now it would have been difficult to get over the line if we were still down there now.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News