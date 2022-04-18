Leigh Pomlett: Player abuse will cost Walsall

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 17/02/22.Walsall FC chairman Leigh Pomlett..

The Saddlers have endured a frustrating season in League Two and relations between those in the stands and on the pitch have become frayed, a notable flashpoint occuring in a 1-0 defeat at Rochdale when Emmanuel Osadebe became embroiled in a row with a fan.

Writing in the programme ahead of Friday’s win over Carlisle, Pomlett said he understands the feelings of the fanbase and respects the right of supporters to criticise performances.

But he warned any behaviour which crosses the line into abuse could have serious repercussions.

Pomlett said: “This week I received an email from a sponsor who has witnessed the abuse directed at players and has expressed the view it must stop as he does not want his brand associated with such behaviour. I understand his concern and share it.”

He continued: “While I understand the annoyance of fans at a poor performance, this is not a reason to abuse our players.

“All fans can voice their discontent and I certainly do but this must not lead to making the lives of our players miserable.”

The mood around the Banks’s was at least lifted by Friday’s win, which mathematically confirmed the club’s League Two survival for another season.

Walsall had been hovering just four points above the relegation zone when Michael Flynn replaced Matt Taylor as boss two months ago.

Flynn said: “I would have taken this position at the time. It was a tough job and we were only a few points above the relegation zone.