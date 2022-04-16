Walsall Wood aiming to upset title favourites

GOLDING.

Wood are second and six points behind Town having played two games more, and being in the final stages of the season, the title is set to be claimed by the Shropshire side.

But the Oak Park clash offers the hosts the chance to go seven unbeaten in all competitions.

Wood lost 5-4 to bottom club Wyrley in the early weeks of 2021/22 but beat them 13-1 last month, and were 2-1 winners over third-placed Shifnal Town last weekend, so they are a side who have made significant strides this term.

Sandwell TREC wrapped up their league campaign last weekend with a 4-1 loss to Shrewsbury.

Walsall beat Wyrley 5-0 as they both finished their seasons.

In the National League Northern Premier, title-winning Wolves have a free weekend after their big match at Molineux in midweek, which saw them...

Black Country rivals Albion are in action and could go three unbeaten as they host Middlesbrough.

Stoke City have a free weekend after winning the Staffordshire County Cup in midweek, beating Leek Town 10-0 in the final.

Sporting Khalsa are resting up ahead of their National One Midlands trip to Leafield Athletic next Thursday. Khalsa beat Solihull Moors 3-0 last Sunday.

In the West Midlands Premier, Stourbridge remain in the title hunt and could edge closer to top spot as they travel to Crusaders.

With six league games left to play, the Glassgirls sit just four points behind leaders Lichfield City having played three matches fewer.

Stourbridge are in high spirits after smashing nine past Tamworth last weekend.

Kidderminster Harriers did Stourbridge a favour last time out by beating Lichfield 1-0 and tomorrow, they look to win again at Coundon Court.

Lichfield and Lye Town, who beat Worcester City 2-1, both have free weekends.

Sedgley & Gornal United are out to bounce back from a loss in West Midlands One South.