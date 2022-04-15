Walsall boss Michael Flynn certain who he wants to keep in summer shake up

Michael Flynn at signs an autograph for a fan

The boss has been scathing of his team during a three-match losing streak and warned some members of the squad were playing their way out of his long-term plans.

Speaking ahead of today’s home match with Carlisle, Flynn claimed to have now mostly made up his mind on who he wants to stay and who can go.

He said: “I am 90 per cent certain of the players I want to keep next season, whether they are under contract or not.

“We will get to the end of the season, evaluate and then they will be told. I know the players I want to try and bring in. I am not going to get them all because of the financial reality.

“I know that, I get that. We have to try and get in players who are going to give us the best chance to vastly improve on this season.”

Flynn expects Liam Kinsella to return this season after revealing the midfielder’s hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared.