Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall boss Michael Flynn certain who he wants to keep in summer shake up

By Matt MaherWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Michael Flynn claims he is “90 per cent certain” of the players he wants to keep at Walsall as he prepares for a summer shake-up.

Michael Flynn at signs an autograph for a fan
Michael Flynn at signs an autograph for a fan

The boss has been scathing of his team during a three-match losing streak and warned some members of the squad were playing their way out of his long-term plans.

Speaking ahead of today’s home match with Carlisle, Flynn claimed to have now mostly made up his mind on who he wants to stay and who can go.

He said: “I am 90 per cent certain of the players I want to keep next season, whether they are under contract or not.

“We will get to the end of the season, evaluate and then they will be told. I know the players I want to try and bring in. I am not going to get them all because of the financial reality.

“I know that, I get that. We have to try and get in players who are going to give us the best chance to vastly improve on this season.”

Flynn expects Liam Kinsella to return this season after revealing the midfielder’s hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared.

But the prognosis for Conor Wilkinson is more concerning, with the forward still being assessed for a knee injury.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News