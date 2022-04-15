Michael Flynn: Conor Wilkinson could miss up to 12 months for Walsall

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 15/04/22.WALSALL V CARLISLE.Walsall head coach Michael Flynn.

The 27-year-old yesterday underwent surgery to repair knee ligaments damaged in last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Rochdale.

Saddlers boss Michael Flynn confirmed the extent of the injury after yesterday's 1-0 win over Carlisle, during which Wilkinson's team-mates held up his shirt when Jack Earing's first half goal.

"Conor has done his ACL, his knee ligaments. He is looking at a long period off the pitch," said Flynn. "It could be six to 12 months. I know that is a big difference but it depends on how the operation goes and how rehab goes.

"It is a long time but I think Conor knows we are all thinking of him, the players and the staff."

Wilkinson was the Saddlers second highest scorer this season with 10 League Two goals.

Asked if his injury would change the club's approach to the summer transfer window, Flynn replied: "It has to. It is one of those where I am not expecting to see him next season."

Flynn also confirmed the club will not be seeking a replacement for departed technical director Jamie Fullarton, with the head coach set to take full control of the club's summer recruitment.

"The only thing I can say is I back myself to improve the fortunes of this club," he said.

"I have proven it with Newport over a long period of time, rebuilding squads, sometimes twice a season. I am excited now to try and get a few over the line.