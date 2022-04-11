Walsall boss Michael Flynn understands fan anger after Rochdale defeat

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The travelling faithful made their feelings clear towards the end of Saturday's 1-0 loss while Emmanuel Osadebe was involved in a disagreement with a supporter.

The Saddlers were booed off the pitch after an insipid performance at Spotland as well.

On the fans' reaction, Flynn said: "The referee came over and said one of the supporters pushed Emmanuel. I don't know what was said, obviously.

"I haven't asked because if I was stood over there, I probably would have felt exactly the same way as them.

"It summed up the day. Why are we getting involved with that for?

"Supporters pay their money and have got the right – as long as it doesn't get silly with abuse that crosses the line.

"I actually agreed with them when they were singing 'we had a shot'.

"It was a frustrating day, and I'm not going to blame the fans one bit.

"They've been brilliant since I've been here.

"They know what they've seen. They won't put up with it and neither will I."

Flynn had hoped for a response after a sorry defeat to Leyton Orient but instead was given another abject 90 minutes.

"We'd had a good week of training, they'd worked hard," added Flynn.

"They hit their numbers and worked on a few things.