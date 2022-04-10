Rochdale 1 Walsall 0 - Player ratings

Brendan Kiernan

JACK ROSE

A depressing day on the whole, but Rose can hold his head high. Came in late after Rushworth's injury during the warm-up and put in a solid performance – as he has always tended to do whenever called upon. Made some decent saves.

Saves 7

HAYDEN WHITE

Started on the right of a back three before playing as a right-back in a four later on. Not great but not the worst.

Switch 5

STEPHEN WARD

Brought in for his first start under Flynn, Ward played in the sweeper role before going off in the second half. Caught up the pitch when Rochdale scored.

Struggled 4

MANNY MONTHE

Looked very unsure on the ball and did not use his size to his advantage in this one. Was out of sorts all afternoon.

Out of sorts 4

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Caught flat-footed on a few occasions defensively and was called out by Flynn from the touchline for those. Osadebe later got into a disagreement with a fan.

Flat-footed 4

JACK EARING

On a day where commitment was questioned, Earing did seem to care and has done throughout the campaign. Not at his sharpest but made a few passes.

Cared 5

LIAM KINSELLA

Went off with a hamstring injury that might end his season. Had not played brilliantly to that point but his commitment cannot be questioned.

Injury 5

JOSS LABADIE

Had a shot on target, at least, but was ineffective as the attacking midfielder. Picked up another yellow card.

Ineffective 4

REECE DEVINE

Good to see him back from an injury lay-off. Was caught out a few times defensively, though, while his deliveries from corners were not on the money.

Return 5

BRENDAN KIERNAN

Also in for his first real opportunity under Flynn, but Kiernan failed to properly get going. A few runs came to nothing thanks to some heavy touches.

Off it 4

CONOR WILKINSON

Put himself about a bit but was quiet and then limped off in the dying seconds.

Quiet 5

SUBS

Sam Perry (for Kinsella, 25)

Had a bit of a go. 5

George Miller (for Ward, 60)

Showed very little. 4

Devante Rodney (for Kiernan, 72)

Yet to show much. 4