Jack Earing sets sights on more goals for Walsall

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Jack Earing is well aware of the need for Walsall’s midfielders to come up with more goals, stressing: “It’s been a long time.”

The Saddlers’ regular midfield trio of Earing, Liam Kinsella and skipper Joss Labadie only have three goals between them this campaign.

Earing is responsible for all three of those – his last strike coming in December – and he is determined to grab a couple more for Michael Flynn’s side before the end of the season.

“The gaffer has spoken to us about that,” said Earing.

“We have the ability to score more. The lads in midfield know we need to be in those areas and have the composure to put the ball in the net.

"Hopefully, over the last six games, we’ll get some chances and will be able to score. It’s been a long time.

“Ever since I’ve been in midfield, I’ve always wanted to get on the scoresheet or provide an assist.

“I don’t think I’ve had an assist for a while as well.

“I want to help the team win, so I want to get on the scoresheet.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

