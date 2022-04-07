Jack Earing sets sights on more goals for Walsall

Jack Earing

The Saddlers’ regular midfield trio of Earing, Liam Kinsella and skipper Joss Labadie only have three goals between them this campaign.

Earing is responsible for all three of those – his last strike coming in December – and he is determined to grab a couple more for Michael Flynn’s side before the end of the season.

“The gaffer has spoken to us about that,” said Earing.

“We have the ability to score more. The lads in midfield know we need to be in those areas and have the composure to put the ball in the net.

"Hopefully, over the last six games, we’ll get some chances and will be able to score. It’s been a long time.

“Ever since I’ve been in midfield, I’ve always wanted to get on the scoresheet or provide an assist.

“I don’t think I’ve had an assist for a while as well.