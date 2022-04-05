Notification Settings

Walsall's Jack Earing desperate to stake a claim

By Joe Edwards

Walsall midfielder Jack Earing is taking nothing for granted and fighting to make sure he is in boss Michael Flynn’s long-term plans.

Jack Earing

Earing – snapped up from non-league Halifax Town last summer – has been one of the Saddlers’ most consistent performers this term and his current deal goes beyond the summer.

But the 23-year-old knows he cannot take his foot off the gas for the final six games of this season.

“All the players are fighting for a starting place, and a contract even,” said Earing.

“We know there’ll be players coming in over the summer and there’s contracts finishing for some of the lads.

“But even the lads like me, we don’t know if we’re in the gaffer’s plans, so I’m certainly fighting for a shirt next season.

“That’s my mentality. I’m sure all the lads in there will be doing the same.”

Earing recently said he is not looking to go back home to visit his family in the summer giving how much he has enjoyed life in Walsall.

He doubled down on those comments as he added: “I’ve loved every minute of it.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better place to come to, so I’m looking forward to next year.”

