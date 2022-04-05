Michael Flynn and Jamie Fullarton working on Walsall targets

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 05/03/2022..Barrow V Walsall FC. W: Michael Flynn.

The Saddlers have six games of the current campaign left, but Flynn and Fullarton are making plans for next term.

Some players have already been ruled out while some more have been added to the shortlist as they look to get smart business done over the close season.

“Myself and Jamie are speaking regularly, trying to get business done as soon as possible,” said Flynn.

“I’m not going to say where or who and things like that, but we’re trying to get it done and, hopefully, we’ll have a few over the line soon.

“We’ve got to make sure we go through all the processes. “It’s not just a case of going ‘I want him, him and him’.

“We’ve got to check out a lot of things and see if they fit in with the style of play.

“You look at their injury records, wages they’re looking for, who else is interested, do they want to move this way or stay closer to home – there are a lot of things to get through.

“We’ve got a target list and we’re going through it.

“Some players have been ruled out already, some players have been added, and it’ll keep chopping and changing until we get the squad we want, and that we can.”

Another thing for Walsall to consider when doing deals are agents’ fees.

The list of money spent by clubs over the last two transfer windows was released last week, with the Saddlers having forked out £60,010.

That was the seventh highest figure in League Two. On agents’ fees, Flynn added: “I can only speak about (previous club) Newport at the moment, really, and they were the lowest in the league.

“That’s not my area within my role at this club. “I’m more interested in signing the player than the agent, but they’ve got a job to do.

“Everybody has a right to earn a living. Some people don’t like them, but I’ve met a lot of agents I have good relationships with, so each to their own.