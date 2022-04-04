Michael Flynn fuming at Walsall errors

Michael Flynn

The Saddlers conceded some more sloppy goals as they were downed 2-0 at home by Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Flynn, who took the reins in mid-February, has had enough of the errors.

“Anybody can see that. Those mistakes that we made, they’re not good enough for this football club,” he said.

“Yes, with the level we’re at, we’re going to have mistakes. Every team will do it. But like we’ve said, this has been going on all season.

“You can handle a game here and there, but not the majority of the season because that puts you in trouble.”

Flynn feels Walsall lack the game management needed to compete at the top end of League Two.

Flynn added: “Salford, as much as I said we were the better team against them, they found a way to win.

“That’s why they’re just outside the play-offs. I’m using them as an example as I thought we were better than them, but they’re seeing games out and getting points.

“So, fair play to them. Bristol Rovers, they’re seeing games out. Port Vale as well.

“It’s that professionalism. It might not be pretty at times, but it’s professionalism.