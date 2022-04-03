Walsall 0 Leyton Orient 2 - Player ratings

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 02/04/22.WALSALL V LEYTON ORIENT.Harry Smith scores..

CARL RUSHWORTH

Nothing he could have done about the goals but a poor clearance gave Sotiriou a chance. Looked a bit unsure when dealing with corners and crosses, too.

Unsure: 5

HAYDEN WHITE

Lacked authority and seemed to make a few moments more difficult than they should have been. It was a dreadful day for Walsall's defence as a whole.

Struggled: 4

ROLLIN MENAYESE

Caught on his heels as Smith opened the scoring for Orient, and he was then given the hook just after the visitors' second. Taken off after just 17 minutes, it is hard to see how Menayese comes back from this. A tough road lies ahead for him.

Hooked: 3

MANNY MONTHE

Also passive in the build-up to the first goal as Khan was allowed to cross the ball into the box and pick out Smith. Did not appear to be much communication going on between the centre-halves.

Passive: 4

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Had Walsall's sole shot on target, and he tried to get on the ball and make a few things happen. Was not convincing defensively, but he offered a bit going forward at least for the Saddlers.

Tried: 6

LIAM KINSELLA

Put himself about in midfield and made a few challenges. Did not make any glaring errors but also did not stand out.

Tackles: 5

JACK EARING

Similar story to Kinsella in that he had a few forays forward without making a massive impact in the middle of the park.

Flashes: 5

JOSS LABADIE

Pulled a shot wide from the edge of the box towards the end. Covered a fair amount of ground but lacked quality.

Shot: 5

TYRESE SHADE

Changed positions a few times and struggled to make his presence felt.

Quiet: 5

CONOR WILKINSON

Lacked service and was kept quiet by Orient's centre-halves, Beckles and Ogie.

Stifled: 5

DEVANTE RODNEY

Had one shot fly over and Rodney's search for a first Walsall goal carries on.

Goalless: 5

SUBS

Lee Tomlin (Menayese, 17)

Looked uneasy throughout and then went off with a groin injury. 3

Zak Mills (for Tomlin, 40)

Back from injury but lacked quality. 4

George Miller (for Rodney, 61)

Game had died a death. 5