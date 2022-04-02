Walsall's Conor Wilkinson giving his all to score more than George Miller

Conor Wilkinson scores from the spot for Walsall (Owen Russell)

Wilkinson endured a frustrating first half of the campaign, suffering a series of hamstring issues.

The 27-year-old, though, has hit his stride over the past couple of months and now sits on 10 goals – one behind fellow striker Miller.

And it is safe to say he is going all out for the top scorer gong.

“All credit to George. Me and George are really good friends, but I’m not going to sit here and say ‘I don’t want to be the top scorer’,” said Wilkinson.

“I want to, and he’ll be saying the same thing as every striker has their aims and goals.

“We’re mates, but we want to outdo each other and make each other better as players as well.

“There was one point during the season where I was riddled with injuries and George was well clear ahead of me.

“I didn’t really hit form as I’d planned to in the summer, having come here with high expectations and wanting to be one of the top scorers in the league.

“That didn’t go to plan, so I had to dust myself down and go again.

“Fortunately for me, I’ve had three penalties and a few chances that I’ve taken.

“So, hopefully, with seven games left, I can get a few more chances, and a few more go in.”

Wilkinson was excited to take on former employers Leyton Orient today and admits he is glad, like Walsall, they have pulled away from immediate danger in League Two with a few welcome results under Richie Wellens as of late.

“They’ve been in a good run of form since the new gaffer has come in,” said Wilkinson.

“I know it sounds a bit weird, but I’m quite happy for them.

“I wouldn’t want to see them in a relegation battle as they are a good team and a great bunch of lads, so I’m glad they’ve picked up.”

Wilkinson was aiming to score for the fifth home match in a row and added: “Goals are what I’m judged on, and that’s what I’m paid for.

“If I don’t do it, I’ll find myself on the bench – and it’s hard to score goals coming off the bench as everyone knows.