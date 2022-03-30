Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall's Jack Earing hopes for another attacking chance

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Jack Earing is hoping for another chance to prove himself in an attacking midfield role for Walsall.

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 12/03/2022..... Walsall V Sutton United. Pictured, Jack Earing ....
SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 12/03/2022..... Walsall V Sutton United. Pictured, Jack Earing ....

Earing spent the early part of the season further forward but has been used in more of a holding role for large parts of the campaign – by both Matt Taylor and current boss Michael Flynn.

He feels ‘more well-rounded’ thanks to the change but would like the opportunity to chip in with more goals and assists.

“I’ve played most of the season in a more defensive role,” said Earing.

“I think I’ve only played in the No.10 role a few times, so I haven’t shown as much as I would want in that role.

“As long as I’m playing, I don’t really mind, but I still feel like the attacking game is one of my strong points – driving with the ball and scoring, assisting.

“This season, I’ve progressed massively and it’s helped me become more well-rounded.

“I’ve learnt the ugly side of the game more – winning second balls and tracking runners. I feel like I’ve done that all right.”

Earing has scored three times for Walsall this term, with the last of his goals coming in December.

He feels a lot fitter thanks to the work of the Saddlers’ medical staff after making the move from Halifax Town last summer.

He added: “I feel like I’ve improved my fitness as I was injured a few times at Halifax.

“But here, the structure is good in terms of the rehab we do and the fitness side of it.

“Apart from cramp, touch wood, I’ve had no issues, so I feel 100 per cent I’ve improved my fitness.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News