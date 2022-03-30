Walsall's Jack Earing hopes for another attacking chance

Earing spent the early part of the season further forward but has been used in more of a holding role for large parts of the campaign – by both Matt Taylor and current boss Michael Flynn.
He feels ‘more well-rounded’ thanks to the change but would like the opportunity to chip in with more goals and assists.
“I’ve played most of the season in a more defensive role,” said Earing.
“I think I’ve only played in the No.10 role a few times, so I haven’t shown as much as I would want in that role.
“As long as I’m playing, I don’t really mind, but I still feel like the attacking game is one of my strong points – driving with the ball and scoring, assisting.
“This season, I’ve progressed massively and it’s helped me become more well-rounded.
“I’ve learnt the ugly side of the game more – winning second balls and tracking runners. I feel like I’ve done that all right.”
Earing has scored three times for Walsall this term, with the last of his goals coming in December.
He feels a lot fitter thanks to the work of the Saddlers’ medical staff after making the move from Halifax Town last summer.
He added: “I feel like I’ve improved my fitness as I was injured a few times at Halifax.
“But here, the structure is good in terms of the rehab we do and the fitness side of it.
“Apart from cramp, touch wood, I’ve had no issues, so I feel 100 per cent I’ve improved my fitness.”