Walsall's Jack Earing hopes for another attacking chance

Earing spent the early part of the season further forward but has been used in more of a holding role for large parts of the campaign – by both Matt Taylor and current boss Michael Flynn.

He feels ‘more well-rounded’ thanks to the change but would like the opportunity to chip in with more goals and assists.

“I’ve played most of the season in a more defensive role,” said Earing.

“I think I’ve only played in the No.10 role a few times, so I haven’t shown as much as I would want in that role.

“As long as I’m playing, I don’t really mind, but I still feel like the attacking game is one of my strong points – driving with the ball and scoring, assisting.

“This season, I’ve progressed massively and it’s helped me become more well-rounded.

“I’ve learnt the ugly side of the game more – winning second balls and tracking runners. I feel like I’ve done that all right.”

Earing has scored three times for Walsall this term, with the last of his goals coming in December.

He feels a lot fitter thanks to the work of the Saddlers’ medical staff after making the move from Halifax Town last summer.

He added: “I feel like I’ve improved my fitness as I was injured a few times at Halifax.

“But here, the structure is good in terms of the rehab we do and the fitness side of it.