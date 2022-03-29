Notification Settings

Walsall's Rollin Menayese determined to finish on a high

By Joe Edwards

Walsall defender Rollin Menayese says they are determined to finish the season as strongly as possible and reward the club’s supporters who are ‘different class’.

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 26/03/2022..Salford Fc V Walsall FC. W: Rollin Menayese not happy with the ref..
The Saddlers have endured a difficult campaign but enjoyed an uplift since Michael Flynn took charge last month.

Almost 900 supporters made the journey to Salford City this past weekend, and Menayese wants to end on a high note for them.

“We want to win as many games as possible between now and the end of the season,” said Menayese, who grabbed his first Walsall goal in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat.

“There’s a real edge to the group and the manager.

“We’re not thinking it’s over. There’s lots of important games to go, and we want to give the fans good performances.

“The fans are different class, honestly. The support throughout the season has been fantastic.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

