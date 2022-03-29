Walsall's Rollin Menayese determined to finish on a high

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 26/03/2022..Salford Fc V Walsall FC. W: Rollin Menayese not happy with the ref..

The Saddlers have endured a difficult campaign but enjoyed an uplift since Michael Flynn took charge last month.

Almost 900 supporters made the journey to Salford City this past weekend, and Menayese wants to end on a high note for them.

“We want to win as many games as possible between now and the end of the season,” said Menayese, who grabbed his first Walsall goal in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat.

“There’s a real edge to the group and the manager.

“We’re not thinking it’s over. There’s lots of important games to go, and we want to give the fans good performances.