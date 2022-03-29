Three key issues for Walsall to address during run-in

Michael Flynn (Pic: Owen Russell)

Still, there are seven games of this term to go, and the demanding Welshman will be keen to brush up on a few things.

Flynn will have highlighted areas to improve, and here, we go over three issues Walsall could do with addressing in the final weeks of 2021/22.

Conceding soft goals

It was the main gripe coming out of the 2-1 loss at Salford City on Saturday, and the Saddlers have dropped points all season through gifting teams goals.

The horror show at Swindon Town aside, they have not been outclassed under Flynn. But giving the opposition a leg-up – seen under Matt Taylor too – has been a problem.

For whatever reason, Walsall tend to switch off.

They are working hard for Flynn, no doubt, but their lapses in concentration are proving costly. Marking tends to go out of the window when facing crosses.

A top-half finish is achievable, but to get there, they must up their concentration levels.

Midfield creativity

In terms of work-rate, Walsall’s midfield is spot-on. Liam Kinsella, Jack Earing and Joss Labadie all regularly run themselves into the ground. Goals and assists, though, are proving few and far between.

Earing was initially signed as a No.10, but having impressed in a deeper role, he is still occupying that position – with Labadie further forward.

Swapping those two could perhaps be the solution, but either way, more goals would be welcome.

Kinsella and Labadie remain goalless this season while Earing’s last strike was in December. It is not enough, really.

Formation changes

Walsall have gone to a back four a couple of times over the past month, and not with great success.

The Saddlers have done a fine job of nailing down Flynn’s preferred 3-5-2 formation, with Emmanuel Osadebe and Tyrese Shade starring as wing-backs.

But when reverting to a traditional four-at-the-back, they have not had the same fluidity – losing to Salford and drawing up at Barrow.