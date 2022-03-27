Salford City 2 Walsall 1 - Player ratings

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 26/03/2022..Salford Fc V Walsall FC. W: Devante Rodney on the ball.

JACK ROSE

Stepping in while Carl Rushworth is with England Under-21s, Rose made a couple of routine saves while conceding twice.

Did OK 6

HAYDEN WHITE

Playing as a conventional right-back again, White drifted in and out of the game. He tends to perform better when deployed on the right of a back three.

Drifted 5

DONERVON DANIELS

Limped off with a calf injury just five minutes in, being replaced by Menayese. Hopefully, it is nothing too serious.

Injury N/A

MANNY MONTHE

Had a back-heel cleared off the line and was involved in Menayese's opener. Defensively, though, he was caught in no man's land for Salford's equaliser.

Caught out 6

TYRESE SHADE

Struggled to get going in the first half but grew into it after the break. Had a couple of shots that flew narrowly wide.

Shots 6

LIAM KINSELLA

Not his best afternoon. Was not as noticeable with his off-the-ball work and gave away the penalty that led to the winner, handling Hunter's cross. He seemed to know what he had done.

Penalty 5

JACK EARING

Drove with the ball when he could and made a few things happen for Walsall. Would be nice to see him played further forward again now after an extended spell as a deep-lying midfielder.

Effort 6

CONOR WILKINSON

Playing at right-wing, Wilkinson showed flashes but did not have a major influence. More effective as a central striker and was quiet at Moor Lane.

Quiet 5

JOSS LABADIE

Put himself about and did more going forward than in previous weeks, but still not providing a goal threat. Maybe Labadie and Earing should swap roles.

Work 6

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Has played in a variety of positions as of late and can add left-wing to that growing list. Osadebe failed to really get going in this encounter, though.

Not involved 5

DEVANTE RODNEY

Did a decent job of leading the line on his first Walsall start without ever really looking like scoring. Held it up well.

Decent 6

SUBS

Rollin Menayese (for Daniels, 5)

Got his first Walsall goal but looked a bit unsure on the defensive front. 6

George Miller (for Rodney, 64)

Made a few runs. 6

Lee Tomlin (for Earing, 75)

Some nice touches. 6