Salford City 2 Walsall 1 - Player ratings

JACK ROSE
Stepping in while Carl Rushworth is with England Under-21s, Rose made a couple of routine saves while conceding twice.
Did OK 6
HAYDEN WHITE
Playing as a conventional right-back again, White drifted in and out of the game. He tends to perform better when deployed on the right of a back three.
Drifted 5
DONERVON DANIELS
Limped off with a calf injury just five minutes in, being replaced by Menayese. Hopefully, it is nothing too serious.
Injury N/A
MANNY MONTHE
Had a back-heel cleared off the line and was involved in Menayese's opener. Defensively, though, he was caught in no man's land for Salford's equaliser.
Caught out 6
TYRESE SHADE
Struggled to get going in the first half but grew into it after the break. Had a couple of shots that flew narrowly wide.
Shots 6
LIAM KINSELLA
Not his best afternoon. Was not as noticeable with his off-the-ball work and gave away the penalty that led to the winner, handling Hunter's cross. He seemed to know what he had done.
Penalty 5
JACK EARING
Drove with the ball when he could and made a few things happen for Walsall. Would be nice to see him played further forward again now after an extended spell as a deep-lying midfielder.
Effort 6
CONOR WILKINSON
Playing at right-wing, Wilkinson showed flashes but did not have a major influence. More effective as a central striker and was quiet at Moor Lane.
Quiet 5
JOSS LABADIE
Put himself about and did more going forward than in previous weeks, but still not providing a goal threat. Maybe Labadie and Earing should swap roles.
Work 6
EMMANUEL OSADEBE
Has played in a variety of positions as of late and can add left-wing to that growing list. Osadebe failed to really get going in this encounter, though.
Not involved 5
DEVANTE RODNEY
Did a decent job of leading the line on his first Walsall start without ever really looking like scoring. Held it up well.
Decent 6
SUBS
Rollin Menayese (for Daniels, 5)
Got his first Walsall goal but looked a bit unsure on the defensive front. 6
George Miller (for Rodney, 64)
Made a few runs. 6
Lee Tomlin (for Earing, 75)
Some nice touches. 6
Not used: Leak, Ward, Perry, Kiernan