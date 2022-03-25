Notification Settings

Walsall skipper Joss Labadie relishing Michael Flynn's leadership

By Joe Edwards

Walsall skipper Joss Labadie is relishing working under Michael Flynn again and feels they can push for promotion as they did at Newport County next season.

Joss Labadie
Joss Labadie

Labadie also served as Flynn’s captain for the Exiles, reaching the League Two play-off final last year.

The Saddlers, who travel to Salford City tomorrow, are out to finish this campaign as strong as possible and set themselves up nicely for next term.

Labadie said on reuniting with Flynn: “We’ve got a good team here. It’s similar to the teams we had at Newport, so there’s no reason why this team can’t go as far as that – if not further.

“We need to be consistent from now until the end of the season, try to build some momentum, and look to next year and see how far we can get.

“There’s no reason why this team can’t be successful with the quality of the boys in the dressing room.”

Labadie added on Flynn: “We’ve got a really honest relationship.

“When there’s things he expects of me that I’m not doing, he’ll let me know.

“But likewise, he’s really approachable, and if I can advise him in any way, I will do.

“We’ve got a good working relationship, and we’re looking to extend that and go one further.

"The play-off final went the other way, but there’s no reason why we can’t be successful in the future at Walsall.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

