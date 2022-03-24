Michael Flynn pleased with form of Walsall's 'friendly giant' Manny Monthe

Manny Monthe

Monthe has been one of the star players under Flynn so far, with the imposing 27-year-old shining on the left side of the back three.

And the Saddlers chief insists he is a delight to work with - both on and off the pitch.

"Manny's a friendly giant. He is very well-mannered," said Flynn.

"He is quiet, but I wouldn't want to get on the wrong side of him.

"He's a strong, big lad, and again, he's had a niggling (knee) injury.

"He's playing through the pain barrier, which shows his commitment and his character.

"He's been very good at the back. He's good to have around."

Flynn admits the experience of Monthe, and others such as skipper Joss Labadie and Hayden White, has helped Walsall turn around their fortunes.

He said on his more seasoned players: "They can manage big games.

"But I want that experience to be used in a promotion battle.

"I would much rather use their experience at the other end of the table.

"Hopefully, we can start well next season and that experience can take the group a long way.