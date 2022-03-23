Notification Settings

Carl Rushworth proud to fly Walsall flag for England Under-21s

By Joe Edwards
Walsall FC
Published:

Carl Rushworth is proud to be flying the Walsall flag as he aims to make his debut for England Under-21s...

Flying the Walsall flag for England Under-21s

"I'm a Walsall player for this season. I can't be half and half with Walsall and Brighton – I'm a Walsall player this season.

"That's the right thing to do, and I've enjoyed every minute of it here.

"There's been ups and downs but, thankfully, we're doing well now towards the end of the season."

Looking for first minutes for U21s, cap off the season nicely

"100 per cent. We've got a game in Bournemouth and it'd be really good if I could get some minutes there.

"My family and stuff will come and watch, and it's a dream to wear the England shirt in a competitive game."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

