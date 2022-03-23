Carl Rushworth proud to fly Walsall flag for England Under-21s

Carl Rushworth

Flying the Walsall flag for England Under-21s

"I'm a Walsall player for this season. I can't be half and half with Walsall and Brighton – I'm a Walsall player this season.

"That's the right thing to do, and I've enjoyed every minute of it here.

"There's been ups and downs but, thankfully, we're doing well now towards the end of the season."

Looking for first minutes for U21s, cap off the season nicely

"100 per cent. We've got a game in Bournemouth and it'd be really good if I could get some minutes there.