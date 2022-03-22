Walsall's youngsters will get chances if they're good enough says Michael Flynn

Sam Perry graduate of the Walsall academy (AMA)

Flynn admits the need for results as of late has not allowed him to focus too much on bringing youngsters into the fold.

But having handed first-team debuts to around 20 players at previous club Newport County, he wants to provide a pathway to the senior set-up.

When asked about academy graduates Sam Perry and Tom Leak and giving youngsters chances, Flynn said: "At Newport, I gave close to 20, maybe just over 20, their first-team debuts.

"Some were in the Papa John's Trophy, some were in the league, some were in the FA Cup.

"So, if they're good enough, they'll be in the team or around the team. It's down to them to keep doing that.

"I haven't seen quite enough of Sam and Tom yet, but they're working hard.

"They're getting on with things and have good attitudes, which is pleasing.

"It's down to them to break into the team."

Flynn had 17-year-old defender Rio Sawyers in the squad for his first game at the helm – the Saddlers' 1-0 win at League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Shay Willock, 18, featured under Matt Taylor earlier on in the campaign.

Flynn added: "It's hard for some of them when they're still scholars as they miss a few training days with their education.

"Education is very important, but it's hard to include them when they're only here once or twice a week.

"There's a channel of communication where if someone is doing well, it gets passed on to me and we invite them to train with us.