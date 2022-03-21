Notification Settings

Walsall boss Michael Flynn tells players to channel Harrogate frustration in bid to keep improving

By Joe Edwards

Michael Flynn has urged 'hurting' Walsall to channel the frustration of the last-gasp equaliser they let in at Harrogate Town to make sure they improve.

Walsall suffered a late set back at Harrogate (Owen Russell)
The Saddlers were seconds away from a third victory on the bounce when substitute Calum Kavanagh headed home in North Yorkshire on Saturday.

On whether the draw felt more like a defeat given the circumstances, Flynn said: "It always does because of the timing.

"If we score at that time, it feels like a win. It's crazy.

"Look, they're hurting. I've let them have it in there and, to be fair, you can see they're hurting.

"They need to be better and see the game out, and then we're coming away with the three points."

Conor Wilkinson continued his hot streak for Walsall by scoring from the spot in the second half.

And while disappointed with Kavanagh's leveller, the Saddlers are also six unbeaten in League Two.

Flynn feels fatigue was a factor at Harrogate as he added: "They're athletes, they're professional footballers, but it's a demanding calendar with the away trips we've had.

"Their bodies are feeling it. Was it a game too far? We still should have won it.

"There are positives as we've been nowhere near our best, and we haven't lost the game away from home."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

