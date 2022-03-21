Walsall boss Michael Flynn tells players to channel Harrogate frustration in bid to keep improving

Walsall suffered a late set back at Harrogate (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers were seconds away from a third victory on the bounce when substitute Calum Kavanagh headed home in North Yorkshire on Saturday.

On whether the draw felt more like a defeat given the circumstances, Flynn said: "It always does because of the timing.

"If we score at that time, it feels like a win. It's crazy.

"Look, they're hurting. I've let them have it in there and, to be fair, you can see they're hurting.

"They need to be better and see the game out, and then we're coming away with the three points."

Conor Wilkinson continued his hot streak for Walsall by scoring from the spot in the second half.

And while disappointed with Kavanagh's leveller, the Saddlers are also six unbeaten in League Two.

Flynn feels fatigue was a factor at Harrogate as he added: "They're athletes, they're professional footballers, but it's a demanding calendar with the away trips we've had.

"Their bodies are feeling it. Was it a game too far? We still should have won it.