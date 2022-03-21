Analysis: Demanding Michael Flynn setting high standards at Walsall

Harrogate Town v Walsall (George Russell)

On the bright side, the Saddlers are six unbeaten in League Two.

They have also lost just one of eight games since Flynn arrived last month.

But having conceded in the dying seconds to draw 1-1 at Harrogate Town, this was one that felt more like a defeat, and Flynn did not mince his words afterwards.

The Walsall boss always comes out quickly for his post-match interviews, and the disappointment he felt was clear to see.

What he then said was honest and highlighted his determination to get the Saddlers back on track and, ultimately, out of this division.

Flynn was unhappy with the lack of game management shown as Calum Kavanagh cancelled out Conor Wilkinson’s penalty in second-half stoppage time.

He felt it was ‘criminal’ to drop two points in such circumstances, said maybe instances like that are why Walsall find themselves 14th in the table and also called out a first-half display where the Saddlers did their best to put Harrogate in the lead.

Of course, Flynn noted the unbeaten run and the fatigue his players are feeling after a tough schedule that has included lots of away games.

But his words outlined the high levels that he demands, and supporters should be enthused.

Flynn simply will not settle for mediocrity and will continually urge his players to improve.

Again, with a summer to fully stamp his mark, you cannot help but look forward to what could be achieved next campaign.

In terms of this game, a point was a fair reflection of how the encounter went at Wetherby Road.

Harrogate were the better side in the first half while Walsall were in the ascendency for most of the second before the last-gasp leveller.

There are positives to take from it. Wilkinson just cannot stop scoring at the minute and is quickly chasing down the title of top scorer for the Saddlers – now on 10 and only one behind current leader George Miller.

It is another point to add to the overall tally as well, and Walsall seem pretty much guaranteed to stay up at this rate after staring down the barrel a mere matter of weeks ago.

Make no mistake, though, Flynn will be out for an improvement at Salford City this Saturday. That’s how he is.

For this draw at Harrogate, the Saddlers named the same starting XI and substitutes’ bench for the third match in succession.

They made a fairly encouraging start in the sunshine, winning a series of corners.

Wilkinson displayed fancy footwork on a few occasions, too, but the game’s first clear-cut chance fell to the hosts.

Target man Mark Beck’s knock-down found Jack Muldoon, whose through-ball was latched upon by Jack Diamond.

Carl Rushworth – fresh from another England Under-21s call-up – was quick off his line, though, to deny Diamond’s effort.

In terms of overall play, Walsall were starting to get a little sloppy. Passes did not have enough zip on them and there was a lack of movement. Their lax approach should have been punished going into the break but, fortunately for Flynn & Co, Harrogate were very wasteful in front of goal.

Ryan Fallowfield nicked the ball off Saddlers stopper Manny Monthe before pulling his attempt wide of the far post.

Rushworth then denied both Alex Pattison and Muldoon in a matter of seconds – spilling the former’s strike and racing out to thwart the latter – before Beck volleyed wide from the edge of the area.

The Saddlers, all things considered, could count themselves lucky to be level at the interval.

Shortly into the second period, with the help of an obvious error, Walsall took the lead. Donervon Daniels’ long throw-in was dropped by Mark Oxley, and then, trying to atone for the gaffe, he wiped out Joss Labadie for a penalty.

Wilkinson gratefully took the opportunity to continue his hot streak by firing the ball straight down the middle from 12 yards. That put the 27-year-old hot-shot into double figures for the season and took his tally throughout March to four. It was never in doubt.

Harrogate made a double substitution in an attempt to salvage something as Simon Power and Kavanagh were introduced. And it paid off.

The Saddlers, having seen Power fire straight at Rushworth from point-blank range, appeared on course for their third victory on the spin. But at the death, Kavanagh’s header meant Walsall had to settle for a share of the spoils.