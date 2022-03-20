Harrogate 1 Walsall 1 - Player ratings

Harrogate Town v Walsall (George Russell)

CARL RUSHWORTH

Denied a clean sheet right at the death. Before that, Rushworth had made a series of saves – albeit spilling a couple and then having to block the rebound.

Saves: 7

HAYDEN WHITE

White did not make any glaring errors, but he was not at his best. Also picked up a yellow card in the second half.

Booked: 6

DONERVON DANIELS

Daniels won a few headers, but Walsall's whole backline struggled against target man Beck, who dominated in the air.

Struggled: 6

MANNY MONTHE

Gave the ball away cheaply on a couple of occasions and should have been punished by Fallowfield in the first half. Did not dominate as he usually does.

Dispossessed: 6

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Skipped past too easily in the build-up to the equaliser. Had his moments but not to the level of previous games. Swapped flanks with Shade, who was also quiet.

Moments: 6

LIAM KINSELLA

Got booked for a late lunge on Muldoon but kept his cool after that while covering lots of ground. Praised by boss Flynn for his tireless work in central midfield.

Effort: 7

JACK EARING

Did not quite happen for him in North Yorkshire. Put himself about but did not shine on the ball too much. Will hope to do more at Salford City next weekend.

Quiet: 6

JOSS LABADIE

Won the penalty as he was wiped out by Oxley and drew a few more fouls throughout the afternoon. Did not offer a great deal on the ball for Walsall, though.

Fouled: 6

TYRESE SHADE

Did not offer as much going forward as he would have liked. Was showing attacking intent in his first few games at wing-back, but has gone away from that.

Reserved: 6

GEORGE MILLER

Taken off shortly into the second half after barely getting into the game. That's two matches in a row where he has been substituted just after the interval.

Ineffective: 5

CONOR WILKINSON

His goal streak continues. Now on double figures for the season and has scored four times in March alone. When he stepped up for the penalty, it was never in doubt. Another composed finish.

Penalty: 7

SUBS

Devante Rodney (for Miller, 55)

Had a first-time shot saved by Oxley. 6